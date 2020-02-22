- The above video is the top 10 moments of yesterday's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The moments include Goldberg spearing "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Bella Twins announced as WWE Hall of Fame inductees, and Naomi winning the No.1 contenders match to face SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at WWE Super ShowDown.

- Peyton Royce has donated 100 percent of her eBay auction to the families of three volunteer firefighters who lost their lives fighting the Australian bushfires.

Below you can read her posts about the donations that were made:

I have donated 100% of my Ebay auction to the families of Volunteer Fire Fighters Sam McPaul, Geoffrey Keaton & Andrew O'Dwyer who lost their lives fighting the #AustraliaFires. They left behind young & unborn children. Their bravery & courage is heroic. May they Rest In Peace ?? pic.twitter.com/ArHfnjv9yf — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 23, 2020

I also wanted to thank Joseph from Australia who won the auction & everyone else who has supported & helped me support those in need. I want to cry happy tears from the kindness. I am so thankful ???? — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 23, 2020

- "Girl on the Third Floor" was added to Netflix today, the horror film stars CM Punk. "Girl on the Third Floor" was directed by Travis Stevens.

Punk tweeted about the release earlier today. He wrote, "It's loose! Out of its cage on on your @Netflix today!!!"