There's new speculation on John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh recently getting engaged to be married.

A Wrestling Inc. reader sent word that Cena was spotted with Shay at Belmont Park in San Diego, California over the weekend, and noted that Shay was wearing a pretty big ring on her finger, as seen below. Cena and Shay have been spotted in the San Diego area several times over the past year or so.





To add to the speculation, Cena posted a "Stone Cold Sweethearts - Say Yes" graphic to his Instagram over the weekend. He also posted a print of what looks to be a couple dancing at their wedding. Cena's IG account has often included random posts that ended up being teasers for certain reveals.

It should be noted that the engagement has not been confirmed as of this writing, and this should be taken as just speculation for now.

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first spotted together in March 2019, which was 8 months after the split from then-fiancée Nikki Bella. Shay, who works as an electrical engineer and project manager, has been seen with Cena in the San Diego area several times over the past year or so.

You can click here for recent photos of Cena and Shay with RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the recent "Dolittle" movie premiere, along with Rollins' comments on how happy Cena is in his new relationship.

You can see the new Cena IG posts and the new photo of the happy couple in San Diego below, along with more recent photos: