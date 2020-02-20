There's a possible spoiler for tomorrow's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. According to PWInsider, Sasha Banks is reportedly scheduled to be at tomorrow's show.

Sasha Banks has been out of action with an ankle injury. Her last WWE TV match was on January 3.

As noted earlier this week, Banks filmed scenes for season two of The Mandalorian. Season two is scheduled to premiere in October on Disney+.

Below is the updated card for tomorrow's episode at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona:

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appears live

* Renee Young hosts sitdown interview with Lacey Evans

* Carmella vs. Naomi with the winner challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Super ShowDown

* The Bella Twins on "A Moment of Bliss"

* The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. John Morrison, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

* Sasha Banks Returns?