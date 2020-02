WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair is currently backstage at the Moda Center for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event, according to PWInsider.

It's been rumored that Flair will appear after tonight's NXT Women's Title match, which will see Rhea Ripley defend against Bianca Belair. Flair vs. Ripley for the title is also rumored for WrestleMania 36.

