After tonight's AEW Dynamite Kris Statlander defeated Diamante. Also, Big Swole beat Christi Jaynes.

In the final dark match of the night, Young Bucks defeated QT Marshall and Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates).

As noted, before tonight's show got going, Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy) defeated The Hybrid 2. All of these matches are scheduled to air on next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

