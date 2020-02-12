After tonight's AEW Dynamite Kris Statlander defeated Diamante. Also, Big Swole beat Christi Jaynes.

In the final dark match of the night, Young Bucks defeated QT Marshall and Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates).

As noted, before tonight's show got going, Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy) defeated The Hybrid 2. All of these matches are scheduled to air on next Tuesday's AEW Dark.

Hell yeah Kris Statlander dark match. pic.twitter.com/BV77aVrl6e — 21st Century Schizoid Man (@Unsung_MT) February 13, 2020





Dark: Christi Jaynes vs Big Swole — Erin Quinn (@MsErinQuinn) February 13, 2020





Good showcases for Kris and Swole. Was Christi going to NXT? Thought i heard that ?? — Erin Quinn (@MsErinQuinn) February 13, 2020