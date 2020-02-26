After tonight's AEW Dynamite finished up, Britt Baker defeated Miranda Alize. Also, The Dark Order beat Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates) and Michael Nakazawa.

The last dark match of the night was Private Party defeating Brandon Cutler and Shawn Spears.

As noted, Luther won against Sonny Kiss before tonight's show. After the match, Jimmy Havoc made the save for Kiss. All of these matches are expected to stream on next week's AEW Dark.

Dark Order def Avalon and Nakazawa in a "comedy" squash. Dark sure is doing a good job of cooling me down after a great show lol — August Baker (@augustbaker12) February 27, 2020







