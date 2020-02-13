As seen in the video above, TMZ Sports spoke with Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania 37 press conference in Inglewood, CA earlier this week.

Reigns was asked about UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and his recent comments on how "it's inevitable" that he ends up with WWE. Reigns was asked if Jones could dominate WWE like he has UFC.

"Oh, he's definitely got tools," Reigns said. "There's no doubt, he's a bad man, no doubt. But, obviously what we do is a little bit different than in the Octagon, and it's going to be a different travel schedule, and different demands, but I definitely think he's got a great name, he's got a great work ethic, and he had a huge career, and still going, in MMA. So, I would absolutely say, keep your eye on the ball or now, Jon. Don't worry about WWE. But I definitely think there could be a future for him if he can put in the time, and transition and develop the skills that we use."

Reigns was also asked about a potential match with Jones in WWE.

"Oh, for sure. Someone like Jon Jones, if you're going to step in the WWE ring, you're most likely going to want to be in there with The Big Dog," Reigns said.

Reigns was then asked if he could take Jones in a WWE fight. Reigns expressed confidence and said no one in the world is better than him.

"Oh man, it would be a helluva fight," Reigns said. "But when it comes to the squared circle, I don't think there's anybody better in the world. So, yeah, I feel very comfortable being in the ring with Jon Jones."

Reigns also talked about Simone Johnson signing with WWE earlier this week. Reigns was asked if the 18 year old daughter of The Rock should use The People's Elbow in WWE. He talked about advice he would give WWE's first-ever fourth generation Superstar.

"If I were to give her some advice, I'd say try to develop your own personality and develop your own shtick, your own character," Reigns said. "I mean, we can do anything we want. I could've been The Savage from the Island of Samoa if I wanted to, but I developed a different character and I went a different route, and I'm still able to pay that homage to my heritage, and our lineage, and represent our family the same, but I think just for her own experience, it's better to create your stuff, you know what I mean? And she'll have such a stronger tie to it, it'll mean so much more to her, and she'll feel so much more accomplished if she develops that on her own, and she'll have plenty of time."

The interviewer then asked Reigns about Simone being in shape. He responded, "Oh, good genetics. Hey, we come from a strong bloodline, brother. No doubt about that. She's going to be in great shape."

As noted earlier, TMZ also asked RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch about Simone possibly using The People's Elbow. Lynch talked about advice she'd give Simone, possibly wrestling The Rock's daughter, and more, which you can read about by clicking here. For those who missed it, you can click here for highlights and video from Simone's first lengthy WWE interview on several topics, hosted by Cathy Kelley. You can also read Becky's thoughts on Jones and why his UFC-to-WWE comments irked her at this link.