- Above is a look at all over Ronda Rousey's PPV victories, including: Evolution against Nikki Bella, Survivor Series against Charlotte (via DQ), TLC versus Nia Jax, Royal Rumble against Sasha Banks, and Elimination Chamber versus Ruby Riott.

- WWE Network News is reporting two of the ten recently added Prime Time Wrestling episodes were removed from the network. The September 18 and October 2, 1989 episodes were taking off due to the upload not blurring Superstars of Wrestling, and potential music disputes. No word on if or when they will return.

- After having a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar, being removed quickly from the Men's Royal Rumble, and then winning the Dusty Rhodes Classic with Pete Dunne, Matt Riddle had quite an up and down week. Riddle commented on Twitter:

"What a week for the Bro! Started off a little bumpy at the rumble, but then it did a complete 360 when Pete and myself won the Dusty Cup! Enjoy these photos of the Broserweights and our success #dustycup #broserweights #bro #nxt #stallion"