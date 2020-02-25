Rusev is reportedly dealing with a back injury.

It was reported earlier, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that the story going around WWE on why Rey Mysterio is replacing Rusev at WWE Super ShowDown is an injury to The Bulgarian Brute. Dave Meltzer added that Rusev "essentially backed out of the show." PWInsider now reports that Rusev is saying he's suffering from an injury to his back.

Rusev has been involved in a contract dispute with WWE officials after trying to negotiate a new deal. It was reported earlier this year that Rusev being announced for Super ShowDown was not a sign that the contract issues were resolved. Now he's off the WWE Super ShowDown card and there's still no word yet on how the contract talks are going.

Rusev last wrestled on the February 17 RAW, teaming with Humberto Carrillo for a loss to Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza. He was to return at Super ShowDown in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match but now he's being replaced by Mysterio. The match will now feature Rey, Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade, R-Truth, and AJ Styles.

There's no word yet on when Rusev may be back in action or the severity of his back injury, but we will keep you updated.