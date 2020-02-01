Ryback sent a tweet to WWE, Vince McMahon, and Triple H earlier today, asking them to let the "Ryback" trademark expire.

"Publicly asking @WWE @VinceMcMahon @TripleH to let the Ryback trademark go. It wasn't created by them and trying to make someone spend nearly $200,000 to keep their legal name and brand is petty and unnecessary. Please move on and erase me from your history and programming."

WWE released Ryback in August of 2016, in September of that year he filed to change his legal name to "Ryback."

Last September, the former WWE Superstar discussed the situation when Wrestling Inc.'s President Raj Giri joined his Conversation with The Big Guy podcast about his legal battle with WWE.

"WWE with my trademark 'Ryback,' I own 'Feed Me More' and I own 'The Big Guy.' 'Ryback'—we were waiting for them to let that trademark expire that they never had my approval to trademark in the first place because I owned it before I came to WWE," Ryback said. "They refiled for that trademark on the last day of the deadline so now what I have to do is I have to cancel their trademark and spend upward of $40,000-$60,000 in attorney fees to fight this to make sure that I get that and it'll take anywhere between a year and a year-and-a-half from once we filed to cancel their trademark."