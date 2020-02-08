- Above is a look at Big Show's epic feats of strength over the years. As noted, Big Show turned 48 today.

- Aja Perera (now going by Aja Smith), WWE's first full-time African American female referee, commented on being featured on CNN.

A year ago my life was falling apart, I was at my lowest, and I was about to give up on myself. This morning I wake up to discover I'm featured on CNN! ??Continue to fight! Bet on yourself because life can change in a instant! I'm so blessed! Who's excited for this journey?! pic.twitter.com/n8SzCjJHpe — Aja Smith (@PereraPower) February 8, 2020

- As seen in the photos below, Shane McMahon was at today's XFL game where the DC Defenders took on the Seattle Dragons. You can check out our results of the game by clicking here. Wrestling Inc. will have a podcast tonight around 8:30 pm ET after the second game between the Houston Roughnecks and Los Angeles Wildcats game finishes up!

Shane McMahon our here taking photos with XFL fans. Long concession lines at halftime and people are having fun. pic.twitter.com/NaF2mNPD6q — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 8, 2020

@davemeltzerWON just spotted Shane McMahon & Kevin Dunn at the XFL game in DC. pic.twitter.com/gB1ZtPbYWJ — Gary Cantrell (@GaryCantrell) February 8, 2020