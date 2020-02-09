During ROH Free Enterprise, Shane Taylor announced that he has re-signed with Ring of Honor.

Taylor revealed his status with the company after he attacked Slex.

Later he went on Twitter and revealed his contract involves a guaranteed ROH World Championship shot as well as a guaranteed shot at the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

His full tweet: "Every demand met! Pen to paper done! The partnership between @ringofhonor & #ShaneTaylorPromotions isn't going to end anytime soon!! - Highest single per fight deal - Guaranteed 6 man title shot (@thekaun @ProlificMoses)- Guaranteed World Championship shot."