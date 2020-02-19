This past week's episode of Monday Night RAW furthered the storyline between former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Their feud was escalated the previous week after Baszler viciously attacked Lynch by biting her on the neck.

Lynch called out Baszler in the ring which led to a video of Baszler vowing to win the Elimination Chamber match and "tear the living s--t out of Becky Lynch". The swear word made the air, although it is censored in the video below.

A fan responded to Baszler on Twitter talking about how a warning should have been displayed in order to keep things PG. The fan wrote, "I don't mind if you pull something like this, but my kids were watching and if you aren't going to keep it PG you should say so."

Baszler responded to the tweet in an in-character fashion. She replied, "Or you could be a father and tell them I am a terrible person and they shouldn't like me for that. Or that they will get grounded and their tablets taken away if they ever do that. Because I don't give a crap about your kids so I won't modify my behavior for them."

Although Triple H has said that he believes that Baszler is still an NXT talent, she will be a participant in the Women's WWE Elimination Chamber match with the winner receiving a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 36. Natalya, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan have also been confirmed for the match.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on Sunday, March 8 from the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.