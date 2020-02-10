New WWE talent Simone Johnson took to Twitter this afternoon and said she's ready for a career in pro wrestling.

As noted earlier today at this link, WWE issued an official announcement on the 18 year old daughter of The Rock reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin training under her deal, which comes after she trained some in 2019. The announcement included comments from Simone, Triple H and WWE Performance Center Coaches.

Simone tweeted on the signing this afternoon and said she's beyond thankful for the opportunity.

"For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I'm beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it. Let's do this. @WWE @WWENXT," she tweeted.

There's no word yet on when Simone will make her WWE NXT debut, but we will keep you updated.

Below is Simone's full tweet:

For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I'm beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it.



Let's do this. @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5lSKbWnHf7 — ???????????? (@SimoneGJohnson) February 10, 2020