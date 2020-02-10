WWE has signed The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson to begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE announced today that the 18 year old Simone has reported to the PC. There's no word yet on when she will make her WWE NXT debut, but we will keep you updated. The signing comes after Johnson trained some at the PC back in 2019.

"It means the world to me," Simone said in a press release. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Triple H added, "Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center. Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE's first fourth generation Superstar."

Simone will be interviewed by Cathy Kelley at 3pm ET this Wednesday for WWE's digital platforms. Stay tuned for updates.

Below is the full announcement on her signing, along with comments from Simone, Triple H, and WWE Performance Center Coaches Matt Bloom and Sara Amato, along with a photo of Simone at the PC: