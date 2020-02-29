- In the video above is a clip from WWE 24: R-Truth, focusing on Truth's most memorable segments with the WWE 24/7 Championship. Truth is currently a 34-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

- On February 24, WWE filed trademarks related to The Revival: "The Mechanics" and "No Flips Just Fists," according to PWInsider. NXT fans will remember The Mechanics was the name for Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder before they went with The Revival. WWE's filing comes days after The Revival filed for the following trademarks: "Top Guys," "Say Yeah," and "No Flips, Just Fists." The tag team's contract is due up in April, with Wilder possibly having to wait ten weeks longer due to a broken jaw injury in 2016.

- WWE revealed season three of Southpaw Regional Wrestling will return this summer. In the video below, Chett Chetterfield (Fandango) gets woken up in his hotel room by a phone call from Lance Catamaran (John Cena). Lance tells him they are waiting on him in the studio and want to get the band back together.