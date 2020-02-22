The Revival have filed for some new trademarks: "Top Guys," "Say Yeah," and "No Flips, Just Fists," according to PWInsider.

The filings took place on February 18 for the following: "G & S: Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts" and "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."

It's been no secret The Revival are looking to move on from WWE after requesting their second release from the company late last month. In May of 2019, they were reportedly offered a 5-year deal worth $500,000 per year, which they turned down.

Their WWE contracts are expected to expire in April, but it's been reported WWE added another 10 weeks to Wilder's contract due to the time he missed in 2016 with a broken jaw.

Last month, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder also filed to trademark "FTRKO" and the name of their finisher, "Shatter Machine."