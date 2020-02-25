The Undertaker has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the site for Thursday's WWE Super ShowDown event at Mohammed Abdu Arena.

Despite not being advertised for the event, Undertaker travelled with the rest of the WWE stars to the country. The @Enjoy_Saudi Twitter account posted the video below of Taker, Goldberg, Dolph Ziggler and many other stars arriving for the show.

It's not known what Taker will be doing at the event, however he is expected to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Toma spoiler, Undertaker viaja a Arabia Saudí para el Super Showdown. Se viene careo con AJ Styles tras el gauntlet match, o lo mismo hasta participa...



pic.twitter.com/PkLUm1DNXD — David de las luchas (@DeLasLuchas) February 26, 2020

