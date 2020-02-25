The Undertaker is heading to Saudi Arabia with the WWE crew for Thursday's WWE Super ShowDown event, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Undertaker is currently not booked for a match on the show, however he will likely set the wheels in motion there for his feud with AJ Styles. Meltzer noted that despite recent changes to the WrestleMania card, Undertaker vs. Styles is still scheduled for WrestleMania 36.

Styles is scheduled to compete in the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown. The other wrestlers announced for the match are WWE United States Champion Andrade, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan and Rey Mysterio, who is replacing Rusev.

Styles was also involved in an angle with Aleister Black on RAW this past Monday, and the two will square off on RAW next week.

WWE Super ShowDown takes place this Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Super ShowDown as well as WWE Elimination Chamber.