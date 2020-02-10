Thanks to our own Joey G for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Sunday's TV tapings at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. If you missed Friday's spoilers, you can check them out here. We also have Saturday's spoilers at this link:

* Nearly sold-out, but a little less than last night. Crowd may be just as loud and excited.

* Willie Mack defeated Chris Bey, Acey Romero, Daga, Rohit Raju, Jake Crist, Jake Deaner, and Trey Miguel. Mack wins a wild opener with a frog splash on Jake Deaner.

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Ace Austin (via DQ). Taya Valkyrie interferes. Taya lays a vicious beating on Blanchard after.

* Kiera Hogan defeated Lacey Ryan. Hogan wins by pinfall. Lots of cheers for Ryan throughout, as she is a Vegas talent.

* The North (c) defeated TJP and Fallah Bahh (Impact World Tag Team Championship). At one point in the match, TJP got Page to tap, but the referee didn't see it.

* Moose defeated Chase Stevens. Moose wins quickly with a spear. Moose uses a chair afterwards on Stevens. Scott D'Amore comes out and says Moose doesn't have to wait until April 3rd. Suicide appears and takes Moose out!

* Reno Scum defeated Rascalz (Dez and Wentz). Reno Scum win by pinfall after a tandem double-stomp.

* Suicide defeated Mahabali Shera. Suicide wins by pinfall after a sunset flip.

* Rhino and Sabu defeated Dave Crist and Madman Fulton (No DQ Match). Rhino hits the Gore to pick up the win for his team.

* Johnny Swinger and Gil Gilberti versus Willie Mack handicap match. Ace Austin runs out to partner with Mack. Mack and Austin win after Mack hits a frog splash on Gilberti.

* Joey Ryan and RVD (introduced as "Cancel Culture") come out. Ryan cuts a promo on how RVD is a one of a kind athlete and he has a marvelous manhood. Ryan says we will never see another D-Flip again. RVD speaks next. Fans chant "How high are you?"

* Rob Van Dam and Joey Ryan defeated The Deaners. RVD and Ryan win after RVD hits the Five-Star Frog Splash.

* Josh Matthews welcomes Ken Shamrock to the ring. Fans give him a warm ovation. Matthews lists of his accolades, including being the first TNA World Champion. Matthews announces Shamrock as the newest member of the Impact Hall of Fame and will be inducted at Bound for Glory. A video begins to play, lights go out. When they come up, Sami Callihan is here. He throws a fireball into Shamrock's eyes, reveals to the crowd who it is, and leaves in darkness.

* Taya Valkyrie and Michael Elgin defeated Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards. Elgin pins Edwards after the Elgin bomb.