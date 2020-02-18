Japanese promotion Stardom announced earlier today on Twitter they will be canceling a number of upcoming shows as a precaution to the Coronavirus. The virus has infected more than 73,000 people around the world, mostly in mainland China, according to CNN. The death toll is 1,873, including five people outside mainland China.

In a series of tweets, Stardom announced which events would be cancelled, also revealing its March 8 show at Korakuen Hall will take place in an empty arena, streaming for free on its YouTube channel.

"Due to the current Coronavirus situation in Japan, the following precautionary measures are being taken:

2.19 Mayu Iwatani Birthday Fan Event - cancelled

2.20 Fan signing event - cancelled

2.20 Press conference - will be held, but no fans in attendance

2.22 Osaka show - cancelled

2.23 Nagoya show - cancelled

2.29 Shinkiba show - cancelled

3.8 Korakuen Hall show - will be held, Empty Arena (no fans in attendance)

3.14 Osaka Day and Night shows - cancelled

"Refunds to these shows are available. If you are from a foreign country and have tickets, please email [email protected] and we will help you resolve your case as efficiently as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

"Our March 8 show at Korakuen Hall may not have any fans (Empty Arena due to the Coronavirus outbreak) but you'll be able to watch the entire show for free on our official YouTube channel!"

As noted, NJPW's parent company, Bushiroad, purchased Stardom back in October. The two companies have been running separate from each other, although a Stardom dark match (Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki defeating Hana Kimura and Giulia) took place for the first time at last month's Wrestle Kingdom 14.

NJPW has not currently cancelled any upcoming live events. They issued a notice to fans attending their upcoming shows, and announced that upcoming meet-and-greets have been cancelled.

