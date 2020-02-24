Last year Stevie Ray was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of Harlem Heat despite never wrestling a single match for the company. Even he admits that it's an honor he never expected as he said in an interview on the Wrestling Epicenter.

"Yeah, man! It is cool. But, you know, people were always bothering me about the Hall of Fame and I never really had thought about it," said Stevie Ray. "I always thought that the Hall of Fame meant that you left a mark in wrestling and people would always remember it and I never thought... You know, it was in the back of my mind. But it is cool that it happened and hey, Harlem Heat is in the Hall of Fame!"

Some reporters didn't think Stevie Ray deserved the Hall of Fame nod. Ray responded to that criticism.

"You know, I could give two sh*ts what people say. We went into the Hall of Fame as a tag team. We went into the Hall of Fame as a record-breaking tag team! We went into the Hall of Fame as a tag team that brought tag team wrestling back as it was dormant at the time. We went in as a tag team that actually got ratings – our ratings were very high back in the 90s and they know what the people liked. So, anyone that does not understand that can suck my d***. Anyone that doesn't understand that can kiss my black ass," exclaimed Stevie Ray.

On a recent episode of WWE Backstage, Booker T said that Harlem Heat isn't done with The Revival after they went back and forth. Stevie Ray responded to his brother's comments on The Revival.

"I'm done with the Revival. I never had anything to do with the f***ing Revival. So, whatever sh*t he said, I don't got nothing to do with it," said Stevie Ray.

WWE has a trend in that they often file for trademarks in order to have ownership over them and they've done that with the Harlem Heat name. Stevie Ray discussed the name now being the property of WWE.

"I'm kind of torn about that. We have contracts for our likeness and all that. But to own the name... You know, really and truly, we never owned the name," stated Stevie Ray. "We owned our names, Booker T and Stevie Ray. But we never owned the Harlem Heat name. That was a name given to us by WCW."