WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been released from jail early.

Sytch was released from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Carbon County, PA earlier this morning. She had been scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 25, but she was paroled early.

As noted, Sytch was set to be paroled after her lawyers petitioned for her release at a hearing last week. She had been in jail since February 23, 2019 after being arrested in Seaside Heights, NJ for DWI, which was her 6th charge for driving under the influence since 2015. Sunny has battled a number of legal and personal issues in multiple states, including arrests and probation violations, since 2012.

Stay tuned for updates on what's next for Sunny.

Jim Aronson contributed to this article.