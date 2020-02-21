Tama Tonga has been with the Bullet Club since the beginning and has seen many come and go. The newest member to come into the stable is KENTA who never got over in WWE as Hideo Itami.

Tonga talked about KENTA reinventing himself after his WWE run when he joined The Wrestling Inc .Daily.

"That tells you that we can make anybody. That's the power of New Japan," stated Tonga. "KENTA coming in was perfect and I think he had something to prove. I don't think he had the right backing with his last employer that he has here and he took full advantage of it."

Shinsuke Nakamura is a former New Japan wrestler who has experienced some level of success in WWE and Tonga discussed how they are booking him.

"I think Nakamura is having a great, ol' time. Wasn't he champion there or is he still a champion? I've not been keeping up with the product," admitted Tonga. "But Nakamura will always be a star – he's done it on both sides of the world. I think he's done very well and I'm not one bit upset about it."

Former Bullet Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently re-signed with WWE thus keeping them from potentially returning to New Japan. Tonga reasons that their re-signing is actually a good thing as it wasn't that long ago that they were still in Japan.

"You gotta understand that you can't come back too soon. There's no flavor in that and you gotta let it simmer for a while. It takes better when it simmers longer," stated Tonga before adding that possibilities are endless when it comes to a potential return for them.

