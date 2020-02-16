Taynara Conti has returned to NXT after walking out in January because of a disagreement with WWE management. As noted, Taynara reportedly refused to work the Women's Battle Royal main event on the January 15 NXT episode.

While at tonight's live show in Fort Pierce, Taynara wore a shirt that said: "Released." She teamed up with MJ Jenkins, and Jessi Kamea, though they lost to Aoife Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and Rita Reis.

Taynara has been in WWE since 2016 and made her in-ring debut in 2017. She was in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic. She also competed in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royale at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.