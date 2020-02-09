Tetsuya Naito retained the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against KENTA at today's NJPW New Beginning in Osaka.

After the match, Naito noted the tradition for NJPW Anniversary Event is for the Heavyweight Champion to face the Jr. Heavyweight Champion (non-title match), which is currently held by fellow Los Ingobernables de Japon member, Hiromu Takahashi.

Naito called Takahashi to the ring, and challenged him, which Takahashi agreed to on the spot. This will be the first-ever singles match between the two stablemates.

The show will take place on March 3 at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

