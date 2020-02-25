Nikki and Brie Bella were in-studio guests on this week's WWE Backstage. As noted, the duo will be headed into this year's WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend.

During their appearance, The Bellas revealed who called them about being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it was none other than Vince McMahon.

"It's funny when Nikki and I got the called, Vince [McMahon] called us both," Brie began. "We saw his missed call and my first reaction was, 'Nikki, what did you say in the press?' We thought we were in trouble, we called Vince back, together, and when he told us, we were shocked, 'What? This year?'"

"When you've worked hard for so long and have fought for so many things and have the one man who you not only look up to so much, but also gave you incredible opportunity," Nikki responded. "To have him call and—Vince said the sweetest things."

Nikki also recalled her match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution in October of 2018, which was her final match.

"Having this champion, this UFC fighter, I knew I couldn't go in there and be like 'Fearless Nikki' always was," Nikki recalled. "I had to wrestle different, I had to be more aggressive. Before that match, Ronda and I trained for maybe 20 minutes, that was all we ever touched. And I felt her strength and power, and I was like, 'Oh, this is something way different, I never felt this from a man before.' So, I went in there thinking, 'You are Goliath about to fight David—even though David conquered—but you are going to be the monster in that.' That's how I had to think."

