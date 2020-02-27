The New Day recently welcomed pro wrestling costumer and cosplay artist Mikal Mosley to the podcast. During the show, The New Day, who recently revealed the WrestleMania 35 entrance they wanted, divulged how their Final Fantasy inspired WrestleMania 33 entrance came together.

According to Woods, Triple H pitched The New Day's Final Fantasy themed entrance for WrestleMania 33.

"Do you guys remember Triple H pulling us into the room?" Woods asked his New Day brethren. "So we were at whatever live event and Triple H normally isn't on those. And so, for him to be there, we were like, 'oh, okay, cool,' but before the show, he pulls us into his locker room and said he needs to talk to us real quick. I always think we're in trouble when someone asks us to go into a room. Yes, not me.

"So anyway, we're talking to him, just kind of going over things, and he goes, 'hey, do you guys know about the this game called Final Fantasy?' With no segue, he was like, 'hahaha, what do you guys think of Final Fantasy?' So it's like, 'yeah, we love that game, that series,' and he's like, 'yeah, I think they want to do something with you guys at WrestleMania.' 'Sir?' 'Well, of course, they want you to dress up like some characters.' 'Okay, cool.'"

During the podcast, Kingston recalled that he had to hold the umbrella attached to the ice cream bicycle in the WrestleMania 33 entrance to prevent it from flying away and impaling members of the WWE Universe.

"That was so scary, coming down the ramp with the ice cream bicycle, man, and the umbrella. So they didn't, like, fasten the umbrella into the bike, so, now, like, we're supposed to be having all this fun and we're going down the ramp, but the wind had picked up. And I remember we actually had a camera on the ice cream bike and all-of-a-sudden, the umbrella starts to go out and I'm like, 'oh my God.'

"Luckily, I saw it. Luckily, I wasn't looking to the left or to the right. I saw it coming out and I grab it. And now, I'm trying to steer this awkward bicycle with this ice cream vat on it, and now I'm holding the umbrella at the same time trying to make sure it doesn't fly off into the crowd because that would've killed somebody! That would've been a lawsuit, so it was just a very scary experience coming down, man." Kingston added, "yeah, that was rough."

Apparently, The New Day shot footage at Mosley's home and now he is no longer allowed to film in his neighborhood anymore.

"Did I tell you guys that you got me and my homeowners association to change the rules? You got me in trouble, but you got the homeowners association to make a no filming rule in my [neighborhood], so now they're like, 'you can't film in the streets anymore.'" Mosley laughed, "they sent us a letter [that said] we can't do this anymore and next time you'd be fined. They had an HOA meeting about changing the rules."

Big E explained that The New Day was filming a video for their Mixed Match Challenge run with Carmella.

"So we were doing the Mixed Match Challenge stuff and we were all so excited just about doing silly stuff with Carmella and she was great, so we did this thing where one of the videos that we shot." Big E said, "we just decided to do this on our own."

Woods corroborated E's account and added that the video shot at Mosley's home was a dance training video that saw all three members of The New Day wearing black dance leotards, which alienated Mosley's neighbors.

"She did pancake stuff with us, so we were like, 'okay, what does she do that she could teach us?' and so it was dance. First, we filmed stuff at the gym. I think, the dance stuff, we filmed that with Carmella, the beginning and the end. Then, we went to Mosley's house to essentially train for being better at dancing, so that when we saw Carmella again, we would know this dance that she taught us. So at one point, we are just wearing black dance leotards running around Mosley's neighborhood in the middle of the suburbs with a truck. It was very, very weird. We were showing a lot of skin."

