In the video below, The Rock showed footage of the eulogy he gave for his father, Rocky Johnson, who passed away last month at the age of 75.

As noted, Rock had given his father's cause of death:

"He had not been feeling well. Been battling a cold, an infection," Rock said. "He had a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blot clot in the leg, a big ol' blood clot. It broke free, traveled up his body and went right to his lung. It clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack. According to the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, it was clear, very evident of what had happened."

Along with the video he posted, Rock wrote in the caption:

"Dad, you lived a full and meaningful life. You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people's harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come. You loved us with the capacity of which you could - given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love. A love that now, as a father and man, I've learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I'll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son"