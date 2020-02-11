- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Ontario, California.

- The Velveteen Dream is being teased for Wednesday's "Takeover: Portland" go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Dream returned from a back injury last week and attacked those that put him on the shelf originally - Roderick Strong and The Undisputed Era.

WWE has not announced Strong vs. Dream for Sunday's "Takeover: Portland" event as of this writing, but below is the announcement on Dream possibly appearing this Wednesday:

What will be the fallout of Velveteen Dream's return? Last Wednesday, The Velveteen Dream shocked The Undisputed ERA with his surprise return, cutting short their attack on Tommaso Ciampa. His Purple Highness was out for payback after The Undisputed ERA put him on the shelf last October, also making things personal with the man who dethroned him as NXT North American Champion, Roderick Strong. Though Dream stood tall while wearing tights bearing the images of Strong's wife and son, Strong and his cohorts made it clear that their issues were far from settled. What will be the next chapter in this bitter rivalry?

- As noted, WWE was represented by Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania 37 press conference earlier today at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, which is in the Los Angeles metro area. They presented custom WWE Title belts to SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park Managing Director Jason Gannon, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr., and Lee Zeidman, who is the President of the STAPLES Center and LA Live. You can click here for our full recap and video from the press event.

Below are a few up-close shots of the custom WWE Title belts that were gifted to the local officials. Stephanie noted that the belts were being given to say thank you to the local officials for being champions for the community, and to thank them for being champions in bringing WrestleMania 37 to Inglewood: