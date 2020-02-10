- As noted, the first episode of WWE's new docuseries on the Ruthless Aggression era will premiere this Sunday morning on the WWE Network. You can click here for the full episode guide on the five-episode docuseries. Above is another new promo for the series.

- WWE stock was down 1.13% today, closing at $42.05 per share. Today's high was $42.85 and the low was $40.88.

- WWE announced that The Rock's 18 year old daughter Simone Johnson has reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin training. Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon and congratulated Simone on signing with the company.

He wrote, "Carrying on the legacy and beginning her own. @SimoneGJohnson has earned her place at the @WWEPC training with the best in our industry. Congratulations, Simone!"

Simone's signing comes after she did some training at the Performance Center in 2019.