Triple H spoke with media members for to promote Sunday's NXT Takeover: Portland event, which Wrestling Inc. was on hand for. During the call Justin LaBarr, who hosts the Wrestling Inc. Podcast every Wednesday night with Matt Morgan and Glenn Rubenstein, asked Triple H about the confrontation that Matt Riddle and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar had before the Royal Rumble. Riddle has remained defiant continuing to call out Lesnar after their confrontation, which reportedly has caused him to have heat with Vince McMahon.

"To be honest with you, I haven't asked anybody about it. Vince didn't express his disapproval of anything that was said, and I'm sure if there were an issue, he would've called me directly. He's not shy about that. I didn't see that. I heard what you heard about the conversation between the two," Triple H said. "Matt's Matt. Brock's Brock. They had a conversation that's between them. They're men. I don't mean that to be disparaging of anybody. They're grown adults let's just say that. They had a conversation."

Triple H also praised Riddle as a performer. While he's not sure if there will be a match in the future between Riddle and Lesnar, Triple H has been entertained by the potential build-up.

"To be honest, I read something [and I go], 'I don't know if that's a work, that's legit. I don't know.' I don't care either way from that standpoint," Triple H said. "I'm entertained by it. If somebody has a problem with it, they come to me, and I'll help deal with the problem. Right now, it is what it is.

"Matt is an incredibly talented performer. He's very vocal. He has his own personality and his own viewpoints on things. That's a great thing. I think Brock is of the opinion, my guess would be, if you're gonna write checks, you better be able to cash them, and I think Matt writes checks and he can cash in his mind. Who knows? We'll see where it goes. The sky's the limit for Matt Riddle as a performer, and we'll see where it all goes."

