After doing some work at the Performance Center in 2019, Simone Johnson has been linked to joining WWE ever since then. That came into fruition earlier this week when The Rock's daughter signed with WWE and has already started training at the PC.

There's no word on when Simone will make her debut as there are still plenty of steps she needs to take first. But Triple H discussed her signing in a media call this week.

"I don't think there is any advice I could give her that's not already coming her way from her Dad and her Mom. They will know the challenges she will face at being The Rock's daughter. I don't envy that position because when we made that announcement – and you see the media coverage of that – it's everywhere. It's every conceivable format at every conceivable level, people are talking about her," said Triple H.

"When she tries to do this, the spotlight is so incredibly bright that you have to be a very strong person."

The night before on WWE Backstage, Charlotte Flair was a guest and CM Punk said she is one of the few people that can understand the position Simone is in by following in the footsteps of a legendary pro wrestler. Triple H echoed that sentiment and said Charlotte is equipped to handle everything that comes with being Ric Flair's daughter and Simone is also equipped to being The Rock's daughter.

"Every single thing that's put in front of [Charlotte], she has earned. Yet she's still questioned on that and that's tough. You have to be very thick-skinned and have a very strong resolve," stated Triple H. "But if there's one thing about Simone – and having known her for a few years – she has that. The reason she's in the PC is not because she's The Rock's daughter. She has a passion to do this and it's so evident.

"When I say she does everything, I mean she's putting up the ring and picking up towels. She's done everything to prove herself in what this is. It's not, 'Oh, I'll just do this for a little bit to show them that I care.' It's just who she is. You see that in her dad. She's one of the hardest workers here and has earned the spot. It's hers to lose or to keep. It's hers to succeed at and work harder than everybody else. She's like her dad in that she stays humble…

"But it's not about him, it's about her and her passion to do this. She loves this and is her family's business and lineage. That's a lot of pressure on a young girl – and I know everything else she'll put into it – she will go to any length to succeed at this."

