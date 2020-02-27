Under Armour Japan has partnered with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The company has released an Under Armour NJPW heat gear shirt.

NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi is the model for the new shirt. Tanahashi posted about the partnership on social media earlier today.

The new shirt is available in several colors, white, black, red, and gray. For those who are interested, can click the link here.

As noted earlier, NJPW will be back on tour with Ring of Honor in May for the "War of the Worlds Tour." The four shows will be in Buffalo, Toronto, Kalamazoo, and Villa Park, IL.

Below you can see the photos that Hiroshi Tanahashi shared on Instagram: