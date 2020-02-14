WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to thank everyone for supporting Week 1 of his XFL football league this past weekend.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us for Week 1 of @xfl2020 action," Vince wrote. "There's much more where that came from. #ForTheLoveOfFootball."

For those who missed it earlier, you can click here for our updated report on news & notes from around the league.

You can see Vince's full tweet below, along with a clip he re-tweeted of Week 1 touchdowns in the league: