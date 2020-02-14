- QB Landry Jones is expected to start for the Dallas Renegades this Sunday against the Los Angeles Wildcats. Jones, who was one of the first signings of the XFL, missed last week's matchup against the St. Louis BattleHawks. The Renegades ended up losing the game 15-9 with Philip Nelson acting as QB. Nelson threw for 209 yards and had one interception with no touchdowns.

Speaking to reporters after the game, coach Bob Stoops had the following to say about Jones' condition.

"We're planning on starting Landry and playing the whole game and protecting him like we need to," Stoops told reporters. "But he's felt good all week, so we're anxious to see him out there."

Speaking of the Renegades, QB Eric Dungey was temporarily let go by the team for personal reasons. He is expected to be back soon.

Very fortunate Coach Stoops understands and supports the meaning of family first and is allowing me to be released for the week due to personal family reasons. Excited to get back to Dallas with the @xflrenegades next week and get after it. #StillRasingHell — Eric Dungey (@EricDungey) February 12, 2020

- Vipers QB Aaron Murray has not been participating in practice due to a foot injury. It is unknown his status as of this time as Tampa Bay is set to face the Seattle Dragons at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Coach Marc Trestman did not give any indication that Quinton Flowers would get the starting job over Murray after the team's blowout loss to the New York Guardians last week. It appeared that Murray got injured during that game.

Aaron Murray didn't practice today with a lower leg injury he suffered during Sunday's game. Marc Trestman said Murray is day to day. Quinton Flowers and Taylor Cornelius will spilt snaps in practice tomorrow. #Vipers #XFLVipers #TBVipers — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) February 11, 2020

- It only took one game for the Los Angeles Wildcats to make a drastic change. Following the team's 37-17 loss to the Houston Roughnecks, the team announced they have let go of Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers coach Pepper Johnson. The Wildcats defense led up 272 passing yards and 56 total rushing yards. Roughnecks QB Phillip Walker threw five touchdown passes.

Johnson, a multiple-time Super Bowl Champion, helped coach the Patriots, Bills and Jets at one point. The team also let go of OLB and captain Anthony Johnson. The former LSU and AAF star did not live up to the standards of the team following the loss.