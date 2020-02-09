Yesterday afternoon, the XFL returned with a bang! The Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders opened relaunch to rave reviews. The Los Angeles Wildcats and Houston Roughnecks followed suit. Now, it is New York's team that must start off a new day.

The New York Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Vipers today, February 9 inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Hosted by FOX, the game starts at 2 p.m. ET. Wrestling Inc.'s Dan Yanofsky will be providing LIVE updates on the game and all the news you can handle from inside MetLife Stadium. Stay tuned!

Don't forget to check out last night's review of the XFL's return via the WINC Podcast.