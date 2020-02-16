Since turning heel, Britt Baker has been on a roll with her promos, garnering solid reactions from the live crowds over the last couple weeks. On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Baker went after the Austin, Texas crowd and their "chubby Whataburger faces," which got plenty of boos and a "Whataburger" chant in response.

On the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed AEW President Tony Khan wrote out the bullet points for the promo and Cody Rhodes (who came up with the Whataburger line) gave Baker an outline.

Baker then came up with the actual words said on the show, so it wasn't completely scripted for her ahead of time. You can check out Baker's segment in the video above.

This Wednesday's Dynamite is coming from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here's the current card:

* Cody vs. Warlow (Steel Cage Match)

* Tag Team Battle Royal (Winners get shot at AEW World Tag Titles at AEW Revolution)

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Lucha Bros (AEW World Tag Team Championship)