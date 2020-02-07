Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

AfterBuzz TV's Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW handedly beating NXT in viewership again

* Backstage news on Rusev's WWE status

* Why Timothy Thatcher signed with WWE

* What Booker T thinks should close WrestleMania 36

* WWE confirming Tommaso Ciampa's injury

* Sasha Banks announcing an ankle injury

Nick's interview with The Wrap's TV Editor Tony Maglio. Featuring Tony discussing:

* Pop culture stars appearing on WWE TV

* Santina's WWE Royal Rumble appearance

* How important ratings are at the moment

* How USA feels about the RAW product

* Taking heat from AEW fans

Tony Maglio is the TV Editor for TheWrap.com. You can follow him on Twitter @TonyMaglio

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag. Discussing Wardlow's push, the future of the WWE Network and more

