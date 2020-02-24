Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* Big changes to the top WrestleMania 36 matches

* Tyson Fury defeating Deontay Wilder

* Naomi wrestling Bayley at Super Showdown

* WWE possibly presenting three Elimination Chamber matches

* The glitches occurring during WWE Smackdown

* WWE's reported talks with ESPN

* The Revival's latest trademarks

* Backstage news on AEW's creative

* AEW reportedly offering Jeff Cobb a contract

Nick's interview with AEW star Joey Janela. Featuring Janela discussing:

* Feud with his ex-girlfriend Penelope Ford and her new boyfriend Kip Sabian

* His and Kip's upcoming Falls Count Anywhere match on AEW Dark

* Their match not happening at AEW Revolution

* Tony Khan's creative input on AEW

* Why AEW talent was pulled from WrestleCon

* When his career may have peaked

* Tweeting about losing momentum in AEW last year

* His full-time return on GCW

The latest installment of the Mailbag featuring discussion about your feedback on what you want to see from pro wrestling this week

