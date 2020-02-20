Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Cody Rhodes' big bloody moonsault off the top of the cage on AEW Dynamite

* Jeff Cobb losing in his AEW debut

* Raven appearing during the AEW tag team battle royal

* RAW viewership seeing an increase

* The Bella Twins returning to Smackdown

* Shayna Baszler's attempt to burn a fan on Twitter

* The XFL seeing a viewership decline but attendance increase in week two

Wrestling Inc. field correspondent Joey G's interview with new Impact Wrestling X-Divison Champion Ace Austin. Featuring Austin discussing:

* His heavy travel schedule

* His place in the X-Division Championship lineage

* Who his biggest influences are

* How he put together his move-set

* What city he enjoys performing in the most

The latest mailbag segment taking a look at last night's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

