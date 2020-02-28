Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining him to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Goldberg captures the WWE Universal Championship

* The Undertaker laying out AJ Styles

* The latest backstage news on several WrestleMania 36 matches

* AEW's latest strong viewership performance

* CM Punk playing down the idea of possibly working for AEW while doing WWE Backstage

Nick's interview with MLW's Konnan

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would personally like to see Goldberg defend the WWE Universal Championship against at WrestleMania 36

