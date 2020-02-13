Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Jeff Cobb's AEW debut

* Nyla Rose capturing the AEW Women's Championship

* New matches for AEW Revolution

* The loaded cards NXT and AEW will present next Wednesday

* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne's Excellent Adventure

* Goldberg drawing big viewership on Smackdown

* Backstage news on WWE's Elimination Chamber plans

* Cedric Alexander's frustration

* Rumored WWE Hall of Fame names

* Teddy Hart's arrest

Nick's interview with new Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace. Featuring Grace discussing:

* Winning the Impact Wrestling Knockout's Championship

* How she feels about the term "Knockout"

* Possibly merging Impact's top titles

* Her dream opponent for the TNA PPV

* Scott Steiner

* Weird DMs she's received from fans

