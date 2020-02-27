Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The latest rumored plans for John Cena and Goldberg's WrestleMania 36 plans

* Lance Archer signing with AEW

* Killer Kross - NXT speculation

* Trish Stratus teasing a match with Sasha Banks

* When WWE creative found out about Samoa Joe's suspension

* The ROH Pure Championship tournament entrants

* Tessa Blanchard defending the Impact Wrestling Championship against Taya Valkyrie

Wrestling Inc. field correspondent Andy Malnoske's interview with WWE Smackdown ring announcer Greg Hamilton

The latest mailbag segment taking a look at Lance Archer signing with AEW and the strong finish to last night's Dynamite

