* John Cena returning to WWE Smackdown

* Superstars teasing WrestleMania 37 plans

* Update on Charlotte Flair - NXT

* Davey Boy Smith Jr appearing on WWE's The Bump

* Brandi Rhodes distancing herself from The Nightmare Collective

* Jordynne Grace capturing the Impact Knockout's Championship

The full audio from Triple H's NXT Takeover Portland media call

