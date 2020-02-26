Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Matt Hardy possibly moving to NXT

* WWE suspending Samoa Joe

* WWE using the same charter plane company for Super Showdown as they did for Crown Jewel

* The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia

* WrestleMania 36 - NXT plans

* Who could induct The British Bulldog into the WWE Hall of Fame

* Cody Rhodes getting a live band entrance for AEW Revolution

* NJPW cancelling several shows due to the coronavirus

Nick's interview with former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. Featuring Jimmy discussing:

* How AEW's officiating has evolved

* The lack of officials in WWE's Hall of Fame

* WWE pulling back on NXT's push

* Jon Moxley's run in AEW

* Jeff Cobb losing his first AEW match

* Matt Hardy's relationship with Vince McMahon

