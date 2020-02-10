Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

* WrestleMania: Hollywood

* Matt Riddle's alleged heat with Vince McMahon

* Goldberg taking on The Fiend at Super Showdown

* Backstage news on why Vince McMahon butted heads with former WWE Co-Presidents

* The IIconics reportedly being repackaged

* Shayna Baszler heading to RAW

* WWE dropping "Buddy" from Buddy Murphy's name

* EC3 hanging with Chris Jericho

Nick's interview with MLW's Alexander Hammerstone. Featuring Hammerstone discussing:

* Putting on more muscle mass

* How having more mass has affected his style

* Having his WWE pulled in 2017

* Landing with MLW

* Why The Dynasty was formed

* MJF departing MLW for AEW

* Wrestling Savio Vega recently

Alexander Hammerstone can be seen every Saturday night, 9/8c, on BeIN Sports as part of MLW Fusion. For more information please visit www.MLW.com

