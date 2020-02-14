Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Nick's girlfriend Liz joining him to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW beating NXT in viewership again

* Nyla Rose responding to a transphobic fan

* Backstage news on Rusev's WWE contract talks

* Otis' date with Mandy Rose on Smackdown tonight

* Ted DiBiase's charity being tied up in an embezzlement scheme

* Thunder Rosa's hit and run troubles

Nick's interview with Bullet Club and NJPW's Tama Tonga. Featuring Tama discussing:

* Guerrillas of Destiny reclaiming the IWGP Tag Team Championships

* The success of the Bullet Club Block Party

* What fans can expect from the Bullet Club Beach Party

* His flip cup match with Flip Gordon

* Enzo's "invasion" at MSG last year

* KENTA re-inventing himself in Bullet Club

* Shinsuke Nakamura's booking in WWE

* NJPW no longer being on AXS TV

Tama Tonga hosts the Bullet Club Block Party on Saturday April 4th from Whiskey Joe's in Tampa, FL. For tickets and more information please visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bcbp/224017/

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing your WWE Network series pitches

