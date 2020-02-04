Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Ricochet as Brock Lesnar's next opponent

* Ruby Riott's WWE return

* No Rusev on RAW

* Backstage news on WWE suspensions

* Shane McMahon's WWE status

* AJ Styles and Kalisto injury updates

* NXT talents that Shawn Michaels and Triple H are high on

* WWE reportedly signing Timothy Thatcher

Nick's interview with Ring of Honor's Flip Gordon. Featuring Flip discussing:

* How he's physically feeling going into 2020

* His position on the ROH card

* Marty Scurll taking on more backstage power

* A possible alliance between Villain Enterprises and Bullet Club

* ROH possibly launching a live weekly televised show

Flip Gordon will battle Slex this Sunday night at ROH's Free Enterprise. For tickets and steaming information please visit www.ROHWrestling.com

