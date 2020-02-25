Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Rusev being pulled from the WWE Super Showdown card

* The Undertaker reportedly headed to Super Showdown

* WWE reportedly planning "something big" for Killer Kross

* Edge's RAW return announced

* 205 Live planning a big match

* AEW's Dark Order tease

* "Superstar" Billy Graham's harsh comments for Vince McMahon

Nick's full interview with former WCW Superstar Scotty Riggs. Featuring Riggs discussing:

* Tough advice he received from Arn Anderson in 1994

* Why he had minimal contact with Eric Bischoff

* An in-ring rib he pulled on Eric Bischoff

* His relationship with Marcus Bagwell

* His time as part of The Flock in WCW

* What he thinks of AEW

You can follow Scotty Riggs on Twitter @realscottyriggs

The Wrestling Inc. Daily Field Correspondent Daniel Yanofsky chatting his latest experience covering the XFL NY Guardians as official press

Daniel will be returning to the show every Tuesday afternoon to discuss his weekly experiences covering the NY Guardians on-site throughout the debut XFL season

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily Mailbag discussing who you think is the most compelling RAW Superstar heading into WrestleMania



